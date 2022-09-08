HONOLULU (KHON2) — The application and permitting process for the license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms have been finalized by the Kauaʻi Police Department.

You must apply in person at the KPD Records Firearms Section service window at the main police station in Lihue but you can get an application here.

Those who are applying must bring:

Copy of current Firearm Registration for firearm to be carried.

Copy of signed Firearms Proficiency Test including scores (test must be dated within 90 days of application) Firearms Proficiency Test must be taken with the firearm to be carried (Minimum Qualification course of fire and proficiency standards located online at KPD’s website) Firearms Proficiency Test must be administered by a state-certified or National Rifle Association Firearms Instructor of the Applicant’s choosing (include instructor certification); and Signed Shooting Proficiency Test results must include shooting scores – pass/fail only is not sufficient.

Two passport-sized, front-facing color photographs of Applicant (taken within past 30 days).

For applications needed for employment purposes, please complete the notarized Private Security Employer Certification Application.

Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck said, “We recognize the issuance of permits to carry firearms has generated both interest and anxiety across our community.”

Raybuck continued, “We remain committed to ensuring public safety and establishing open lines of communication for the safe and responsible carrying of firearms in public.”

For more information on firearm inquiries, you can contact 808-241-1929 or email kpdfirearms@kauai.gov.