A map shows where weather conditions are effective in the State of Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo/National Weather Service)

KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauaʻi County Officials announced that the island is under Fire Weather Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service.

According to Officials, the weather watch is effective from Monday morning, Aug. 7 through Tuesday night, Aug. 8. However, the watch may extend beyond Tuesday night depending on how weather conditions develop.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur,” explained a spokesperson for Kauaʻi County. “The public is advised to monitor for any updates and possible Red Flag Warnings.”

Officials said that according to NWS, the combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity creates a situation extreme fire behavior can be produced over the next week.

This means that outdoor burning is not recommended.

A map shows where weather conditions are effective in the State of Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo/National Weather Service)

Officials said that residents and visitors can access updates on the Fire Weather Watch from the NWS via their online site or through their service line at 808-245-6001.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Check back with KHON2.com for more as this information is updated by Kauaʻi County Officials and the NWS.