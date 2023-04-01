LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Kaua‘i.

Heavy rains are occurring over the island; NWS said that the warning could be extended, dropped or modified as the day moves forward.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency (KEMA), “a flash flood warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.”

There are no road closures at this time.

But, the Hanalei River gage is showing that the water level rise has the potential for flooding along Kūhiō Highway near the Hanalei Bridge.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

There may be ponding, low visibility and hazardous driving conditions. KEMA is asking that drivers use extreme caution.