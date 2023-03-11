LĪHU‘E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said a male visitor from Kansas has died following a traffic crash on the evening of Friday, March 10.

KPD said that the identity of the 76-year-old male has not yet been released.

KPD said that around 6 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a report that a male had fell and collided with a vehicle in the Hokulei Village parking lot in Līhu‘e. The report stated that the 76-year-old visitor was crossing the parking lot when he had tripped and fell into a grey Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 27-year-old male resident of Hanapēpē.

KPD added that first responders with AMR and the Kauai Fire Department treated the visitor at the scene before transporting him to Wilcox Medical Center, where he later died.

KPD said the cause of the crash is currently being investigated by KPD Traffic Safety Unit.