HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday the Kauai Fire Department responded to two emergency calls before noon.

The first incident involved the rescue of two California visitors from Waimea Valley. According to KFD officials they received the emergency call at 7:40 a.m. reporting that two hikers were unable to hike out of Waimea Valley due to high river levels.

A rescue crew located the hikers near the Waimea River and transported them to the Kukui Trailhead near Waimea Canyon Drive, clearing the scene by 10:20 a.m. KFD said no injuries were reported.

The call for the second incident was received around noon involving the rescue of an an ‘Ele‘ele resident from heavy machinery in Moloa‘a.

KFD personnel reported that a 53-year-old male sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Wilcox Hospital in stable condition. Apparently, the injury resulted from a crane rolling down a hill while the male was secured to it.

AMR arrived at the scene before KFD and continued treatment of the crane operator while in route to the hospital.