HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works and Pacific Concrete Cutting and Coring, Inc., announced that portions of Poipu Road and Paanau Road will be closed for construction.

These portions of the road will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the DPW, improvements will be made to pedestrian access to the school including sidewalk and road striping work.

No road work will occur during peak traffic times. However, you can expect brief delays in the area.

According to DPW, this project is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 2023.

If you have any questions you can contact Keith Suga at 808-645-0822.