HONOLULU (KHON2) — County of Kauai offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2., according to Kauai officials.

The following places will also be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2:

COVID-19 testing at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall

COVID-19 testing at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center;

all neighborhood centers

Puhi Metals Recycling Center

Kōloa HI5 Redemption Center

All refuse transfer stations and the Kekaha Landfill will observe the holidays on Sunday, Dec. 25, and, Sunday, Jan. 1.

Staff at the Waimea swimming pools will observe the holidays on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 because the pool is closed on Mondays, according to Kauai officials.

All HI5 redemption centers except Kōloa will be observing their normal business days and hours.

The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged and the Kaua‘i Bus will be operating on its regular schedule on the holidays.

Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.