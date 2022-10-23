HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 28-year-old female from Chile is dead after hiking Wailua Falls.

Kauai Police Department received a call about a lost hiker around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman’s traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn’t come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.

KPD said that the hikers approached the bottom of the falls and found the woman there, unresponsive.

The Kauai Fire Department recovered the woman’s body.

Kauai officials are reminding the public that Wailua Falls is closed off to hiking.

Grief counseling services and a nonprofit agency that provides emergency needs for visitors are helping the victims traveling partner.

KPD is also working with the Chilean Consulate of Honolulu and Los Angeles.

Foul play is not suspected due to the woman’s death.