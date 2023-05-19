HANAMAULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works and its contractor Maui Kupono Builders have announced an impending road closure for the Hanamaulu area on Kauaʻi.

The closure is reported to be impacting portions of Hehi Road in Hanamaulu. The roadway will be closed from May 26 to May 30 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Officials said these closures and the work being performed will be done if weather permits, which will be checked each day.

Also, Kauaʻi Officials said that there will be no work done on May 29 in observance of national holiday, Memorial Day.

Motorists are reminded that the closure will only impact one lane on Hehi Road from Hanamaulu Road to Hanamaulu Beach Park.

According to the Department of Public Works, the road repairs that will be done is to resurface the road.

Officials have asked that motorists make appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures by seeking alternate routes and avoiding the area, if possible.

Preparation for this road closure also includes drivers allowing for extra time to get to your destinations.

Officials also want motorists to know that there will no parking allowed in the work zones and that flaggers will be positioned at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic and help increase safety.

“Anyone with questions may contact Maui Kupono Builders at 808-369-1800 or Todd Ozaki at the County of Kaua‘i at 808-241-4845,” said the Department of Public Works.