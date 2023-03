Long lines were seen at Lihue Airport on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced that the Lihue Airport parking lot is full as of Thursday, March 16.

HDOT has implemented a one-in/one-out policy.

Travelers are advised to get dropped off if they are traveling out of LIH Airport.

