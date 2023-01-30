HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai while the island is seeing heavy rain on Monday, Jan. 30.

Police said they have closed Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge.

As a result of the road closure, Hawaii Department of Education officials said Hanalei Elementary School will be closed for the day.

In addition to the closures, Kauai officials are asking residents from Hanalei to Haena to conserve water to prevent a full water service outage.

Water usage should be limited to essential needs only, such as cooking, drinking or sanitation use.