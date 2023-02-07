A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai announced that thousands of COVID-19 home test kits will be distributed at neighborhood centers in March.

According to the county, they will be distributing the test kits in partnership with the Hawaii State Department of Health Kauai District Health Office.

About 7,500 kits will be available for a limit of five tests per individual or household. Supplies are first-come, first-served basis and will determine the ending times for distribution sites.

The COVID-19 home test kits will be distributed at these locations from March 7 to March 9:

Tuesday, March 7

Hanalei Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m.

Kīlauea Neighborhood Center – noon

Wednesday, March 8

Waimea Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m.

Kalāheo Neighborhood Center – noon

Thursday, March 9

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex – 9 a.m.

Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall – noon

The County said that the expiration date of these COVID tests is listed as February 2023 but a 7-month shelf-life extension was issued by the Food and Drug Administration. As a result, the expiration date is set for November 2023.

For more information on testing, visit the Kauai County website.

The federal government also provides free home COVID tests to households by mail and you can get one by visiting covid.gov/tests or by calling 1-800-232-0233.