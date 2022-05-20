LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Bus announces free bus service from June 13 to 20 during the Tropic Care event.

Mayor Derek Kawakami announced that the County will be offering free bus rides for this event. This includes paratransit and fixed-route services.

This is a great opportunity for everyone to take a part in. This event allows for individuals to receive health care services at no cost.

These services will be available at the following clinics: ʻEleʻele Elementary School, Kauaʻi Community College, and Kapaʻa Middle School. Mobile clinics will be held at the Kīlauea Elementary School from June 13 to June 15 and Waimea Easter Seals on June 17, June 18, and June 20.