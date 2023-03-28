NOAA GOES over Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, March 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Kauai until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

This warning may change as conditions develop.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Hawaii Department of Education announced that Hanalei Elementary School will close early today. Students will be released from Kapaa Middle and High School through bus transportation.

According to the HDOE, school will resume tomorrow.

Kauai Police are currently alternating traffic on Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Bridge.

Officials are anticipating the highway to close due to the rising river levels.

NWS said that around 11:36 a.m. today, the Hanalei River gage reported a rapid rise in water level.

For updates on power outages click here and for updates on weather, head over to the National Weather Service website.

To sign up for Wireless Emergency Notification System, the county’s emergency notification service, go to the county’s website and click “Sign up for Emergency Notifications.” You can also call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 808-241-1800.

Oahu is still under a flash flood watch as of now.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Leeward and windward communities could see most of the heavy rain on Oahu and Kauai.

Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot as flash Flooding is life-threatening.