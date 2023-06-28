LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai Island Utility Cooperative received its first delivery of locally produced biodiesel on June 28, 2023.

This delivery came as part of KIUC’s new fuel supply contract with Pacific Biodiesel Technologies, which owns the biodiesel refinery on Hawaii Island and is the only commercial producer of liquid biofuels in the state.

Fuel from Pacific Biodiesel primarily comes from cooking oil that the company recycles from restaurants across the islands.

Founders of the company also farm sunflowers, as well as other crops, which they use as raw material for biodiesel production in addition to culinary oils and feed for animals.

The supply of local biofuels from Pacific Biodiesel will be used to help partially fuel the Kapaia Power Generation Station, which is KIUC’s largest generator.

The first delivery of Pacific Biodiesel arrives at Kapaia Power Station on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Lihue, Hawaii. (Kauai Island Utility Cooperative)

“We are pleased to source this 100% renewable fuel from Pacific Biodiesel,” said KIUC President and Chief Executive Officer David Bissell. “Supporting local biodiesel production helps ensure greater energy security for our island state.”

Bissell also said the contract will help reduce the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity.

KIUC reported the lowest electricity rates across the islands for the past 12 months, which it attributes to its usage of renewable sources including solar, hydro and biomass.

“Kauai is a shining example for the world to see that a 100% renewable future is achievable, especially for vulnerable island communities that are on the front lines of the climate crisis,” said Pacific Biodiesel Founder and President Robert King.

On the island of Kauai, KIUC employs 142 people; Pacific Biodiesel employs nearly 100 people across the state.

KIUC is progressing toward its goal of using renewable resources to generate all power for the island of Kauai by 2033.