HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Fire Department officials are reminding the public that firework permit applications will be available online.

Applications will be available through Dec. 30 or until vendors are out of inventory.

KFD Fire Prevention Bureau encourages the public to apply for permits before Dec. 26.

Instructions to apply for a firework permit are below:

(Completion is recommended on a smartphone or tablet to make uploading a photo ID easier)

Visit https://connect.kauai.gov, click “Kaua‘i Fire Department,” then click the “Firecracker Permit” icon;

Create an account or log in to your existing account with username and password;

Follow instructions and fill in application details;

Have a photocopy of your ID saved on your device and upload it to the application;

Once your application is submitted, the Fire Department will review it for approval;

If approved, the permit will be emailed to you; and

Print the permit and bring it to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Motor Vehicles Division to pay the $25 fee. To accommodate the public, the DMV will have a dedicated line for payments for fireworks permits only. This line will be marked with signage and is walk-in only. (Please note that customers CAN NOT add other transactions – e.g., Title Transfers or DL Renewals. Appointments must be made at kauai.gov/DMV or via walk-ins during the hours of 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

If you do not have access to a printer, Kauai officials said that you can print the permit at Fire Headquarters located at 4444 Rice Street, STE 315.

After it is paid, the DMV will stamp the permit and validate it for use to purchase fireworks.

Payments can be made via cash, check or credit card and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Officials remind the public that fireworks and firecrackers may only be ignited on private property between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Only licensed pyro-technicians with permits are allowed to start aerial fireworks but no permit is required to buy the following: snakes, sparklers, fountains, cylindrical or cone fountains, whistles, toy smoke devices, wheels and ground spinners, and other similar products.

It is illegal to set off fireworks on public property, including streets, sidewalks or parks. Removing the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework is prohibited as well as aerial luminaries, also known as flying lanterns or flying luminaries.

For more information about fire safety or questions about applying for a permit, you can contact the KFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-241-4985.