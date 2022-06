HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department said they are responding to a brush fire in the Eleele area near Glass Beach on Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area around 4:45 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

No road closures have been reported and no nearby structures were threatened, said KFD.

The public is asked to avoid the area.