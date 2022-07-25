HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department said a fire fighting incident almost claimed the life of one of their own in Kealia on Sunday.

KFD personnel said they were dispatched to the scene of the blaze on Kealia Road at around 5:50 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the fire in a 20-by-60-foot area where there was a mixture of brush, car tires and trash in the area.

In order to extinguish the flames, firefighters had to cross over a fence that obscured access to the blaze.

Once the flames were extinguished, a firefighter sustained injuries from falling on a haole koa tree after crossing the fence.

KFD said the fall caused the tree to puncture the firefighter’s body. He was treated by his fellow first responders until medics arrived.

The injured firefighter was taken to a medical center where he remains in an intensive care unit and is expected to make a full recovery.

“This fire put our firefighters at significant risk and almost claimed the life of one of our own.” Michael Gibson, KFD Fire Chief

By 6:30 p.m. the scene was cleared.

KFD is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

To report any suspicious activity you can call the Kauai Police Department Dispatchers at 808-241-1711.