HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the leeward areas of Kauai.

This watch is to go into effect on Dec. 8 at noon to Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., according to NWS.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur in the forecast.

According to NWS, the combination of strong, dry fuels, gusty trade winds and low relative humidity could make for extreme fires on Thursday and Friday which are expected to spread quickly and become hard to control.

For weather updates, you can call NWS at 808-245-6001 or visit their website.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.