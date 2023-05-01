Firefighters responding to a building fire on Kauai in Kapa’a on Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Kauai Fire Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in the former Otsuka building on Sunday in Kapa‘a.

According to KFD, multiple units across Kauai’s fire stations responded to the incident at around 1:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw smoke coming out of the second floor of the vacant building.

Crews forced entry into the structure and were able to locate the source of the blaze spreading quickly in the attic.

After extinguishing the fire, crews ensured that there was no fire extension in other areas. An investigation was then initiated for the cause of the blaze.

Inspectors estimated roughly $60,000 of damage was done to the structure and its contents.

The Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.