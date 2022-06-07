HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department put out one fire at a condo in Princeville, and then another fire at a home in Wailua on Monday, June 6.

The first fire was around 9:45 a.m. at the Club Wyndham Bali Hai Villas on Pepelani Loop in Princeville.

A woman was treated for possible smoke inhalation, and released.

Fire crews saw light smoke coming from the condo. When they went into the condo unit, there was heavy smoke in the kitchen area but no flames. Fire crews opened the walls and found the fire. Fire fighters also checked the condo above in case the fire spread. Fire crews put out hot spots.

Fire crews found smoke behind the stove and wall socket on the second floor.

The cost of the damage to structure and contents are estimated at $110,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews left around 12:15 p.m.

The second fire KFD was called to was a house fire on Molo Street in Wailua around 10: 20 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, an explosion happened when they moved a kitchen appliance in a cabinet to reach a gas shutoff valve.

After that, the power and gas were turned off.



Crews removed what was in the cabinet and found charring but no more fire.

KPD said a firefighter got a minor facial injury from the explosion.

Firefighters left around 12:50 p.m.

The cost of the damage to the Wailua home and its contents are estimated at $6,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.