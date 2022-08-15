LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i Office of the Mayor announced on Monday, Aug. 15, that non-profit organizations on Kauai may submit their project proposals for a chance to receive a grant of up to $25,000, if eligible.

According to the county, the intent of this grant program is to support projects and activities that meet a distinctive cultural, social or economic need for which adequate federal or state funding cannot be secured.

The county said proposals must be received on or before 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 1. If the Office of the Mayor receives proposals after the deadline, the proposals will be returned.

During the week of Sept. 19, applicants will be notified of funding, and the project funding period will be between Oct. 1 to September 30, 2023, according to the county.

To apply, click here.