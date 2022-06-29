HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department (KPD) recently completed its first 2022 Police Investigations and Forensic Science Camp for incoming high school juniors to outgoing seniors and collegiate level.

The camp lasted from June 21 to June 24 at the Lihue Police station.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Sixteen students attended the camp representing Kapaa High School, Kaua’i High School, Waimea High School, Island School, Maryknoll High School, Hawaii Tech Academy, Arizona State University and the online GED program.

According to KPD, the students learned the basic ins and out of detective work and forensic scientist work as well as other aspects of the job within KPD.

Throughout the four-day camp, the students acquired skills and knowledge, including:

Interview and Interrogation techniques

Crime scene processing and evidence collection

Report taking and information gathering

Elements of crimes (Hawai’i Revised Statutes)

De-escalation• Polygraph examination (lie detector testing)

Emergency preparedness

The importance of having integrity, studying, and working hard

Courtesy: County of Kauai

Courtesy: County of Kauai

Courtesy: County of Kauai

Courtesy: County of Kauai

Courtesy: County of Kauai

Courtesy: County of Kauai

“The 2022 Police investigations and forensic science camp was a huge success,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “The students were engaged throughout the camp, asked great questions, and were eager to learn about the various tips and tools of the trade.”

The first two days of the camp prepared the students with the knowledge, training and various tips and techniques for day three.

“Likewise, the camp instructors were very engaged with the students during their presentation and course of instruction while providing great mentorship and foresight to the students about various aspects of the job,” said Ponce.

The third day comprised of a full-scale felony crime scene scenario that the students were tasked to investigate, process, and recover evidence and ultimately solve the crimes committed.



Courtesy: County of Kauai

On day four, the students were introduced to the department’s drug detection and scent tracking canines, bomb technician and capabilities team and then a final wrap up with a certificate of completion ceremony held in the Kauai Emergency Management Agency’s main conference room.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To learn more about the Kauai Police Department please visit their website.