HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Monday Sept. 26 a blessing was held for the completion of Ha‘upu View workforce housing project in Lihue.

The Kauai County Housing Agency worked with the Ahe Group to complete the project and hold the blessing ceremony.

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami gave thanks to their Housing Agency, Ahe Group, Hawaii Housing and Finance & Development Corporation, EAH Housing, Kauai County Council and state legislators.

“This is how we are approaching housing here at the County of Kaua‘i. What was formerly underutilized county land has now been brought back to life thanks to the many hands involved,” said Kawakami.

He also gave thanks to everyone who had a hand in this project which he said adds much needed inventory to the housing on Kauai.

“We especially thank the families who are now living here, and our Pua Loke neighborhood for embracing this new community,” said Kawakami. “This is workforce housing at its finest.”

50 people from the community were in attendance for the blessing including members of Kauai County Council and state representatives.

This project includes new construction of three buildings, which houses 54 one- to three-bedroom rental units.

These rentals are now fully occupied since the completion of each building. Applicants of the homes were chosen through a lottery process.

“On behalf of the entire Kauai County Council, we want to say a huge congratulations and thank you to everyone for making this housing development a reality,” said Arryl Kaneshiro, Kauai County Council Chair. “I was here two years ago for the groundbreaking during COVID, and as we were standing on a small patch of grass, I couldn’t imagine us fitting a housing project on this property, which was formerly an overflow parking lot that could barely fit two cars.”

Kaneshiro said with hard work of the administration, the team at Ahe Group we were able to create housing right in the heart of Lihue.

Healthcare, social services, schools and employment opportunities are nearby for tenants of these new units.

Income requirements for the new units are 30%, 50%, 60% and 100% of Kauai’s area median income.

“This is our first project where we have dedicated units supporting the Housing First initiative, working closely with the Kauai Community Alliance to house homeless and formerly homeless residents,” said Makani Maeva, President and CEO of the Ahe Group. “The units here are a special mixture of low-income, transitional units up to 60% of the AMI, and also some at market rate.”

Construction on this project began in May 2020, Building A was completed in Aug. 2021, Building B was completed in Sept. 2021 and Building C was completed in Nov. 2021.