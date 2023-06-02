HONOLULU (KHON2) — An arson investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a Pop Warner football storage shed on Kauai.

The youth league’s football uniforms and equipment went up in flames early Monday morning.

Despite the loss, the league’s regional director said they’ve been overwhelmed by the support from the community.

They’re receiving donated helmets and discounts on purchasing new uniforms along with nearly $20,000 dollars in cash donations.

A Pop Warner football shed damaged by a fire that sparked on Kauai, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Kauai Fire Department) A Pop Warner football shed damaged by a fire that sparked on Kauai, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Kauai Fire Department) A Pop Warner football shed damaged by a fire that sparked on Kauai, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Kauai Fire Department) Football gear and uniforms damaged from a fire after a Pop Warner football shed goes up in flames on Kauai, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Kauai Fire Department)

Teddy Arroyo, Pop Warner regional director said, “If he asked me these three days ago, I’m gonna give you a different time, different feeling, but I — I feel joyful, joyful. So I say, very happy that the community is coming together, you know, this is for the children.”

Arroyo also said the permits to build a new equipment shed just got approved and they hope to be able to break ground in about a month.

A GoFundMe was created to raise funds to replace what was lost in the fire. Click here, to support.