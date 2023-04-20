KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is yet another hurdle for the redevelopment of the iconic Coco Palms Hotel on Kauaʻi.

The State has ordered the developer to stop working on their redevelopment currently taking place on the property.

In a letter from the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the State said the developer, known as “Coco palms ventures”, is in potential violation of the State land use conservation district.

The State said that evidence shows heavy machinery is being used to clear trees and vegetation without the proper permits.

According to the letter the developer has 30 days to respond or face fines of up to $15,000 per violation per day.

The developer said they are working with the DLNR on fixing the problem.

But, there are some residents who have said that traffic is already too bad in that area. They said that it’s known as the “Kapaʻa Crawl.”

One resident spoke to KHON2 News’s Manolo Morales in March about how they feel about the development.

“We don’t want the traffic. We don’t need another hotel. We can’t even staff our hotels as it is. The new One Hotel is really struggling with staffing,” said Fern Holland, a community activist.

Community leaders indicated that there was once a desire to rebuild Coco Palms when it first came down, but they said that is no longer the case.

“The sentiment today from what I’m hearing as I go across this island is completely opposite. No, they don’t want to see a new hotel there,” said Kauai Council Chair Mel Rapozo.

The developer has said that they can migrate more people to the island to cover the needs of staffing the hotel.