HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said a 21-year-old California man was taken to the hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle crash in Kapa’a.

According to KPD, they were sent to the scene after receiving a call about a crash on Olohena Road at around 4:25 p.m.

Preliminary reports revealed the man was traveling along Olohena ROad on a rented scooter when he lost control and crashed on the roadway.

For about an hour and 50 minutes, the road was closed between Waipouli and Hauiki roads.

The Californian sustained multiple head injuries and was treated at Wilcox Medical Center before he was transferred to The Queen’s Medical Center.

KPD said speed and alcohol do appear to be a factor in the crash.