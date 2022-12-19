HONOLULU (KHON2) – Stormwater runoff has entered into coastal waters on Kauai prompting a Brown Water Advisory.

Brown Water Advisories can be very dangerous to the public due to animal fecal matter, pathogens, chemicals and associated dangerous flood debris.

During this time, it is best to stay out of the water to avoid toxins and avoid getting injured from manholes, sharp objects and more.

The county of Kauai reports that not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff. A good rule to keep in mind is if you see brown water avoid getting in.

They recommend practicing good personal hygiene and to follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.