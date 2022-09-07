HONOLULU (KHON2) – A blessing was held Wednesday for Laukona Park in Hanama’ulu for the Laukona Park Improvements Projects.

The Department of Parks and Recreation held the blessing right before the park’s grand opening.

“Mahalo to the Department of Parks and Recreation, all stakeholders involved, and the Kaua‘i Junior Youth Squad for having the foresight and initiative to make this project come to reality,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami.

The park had numerous improvements to comply with the American Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

“Back in 2019, this youth group brought their ideas to our administration and conducted door-to-door outreach in Hanamā‘ulu so others could share ideas to improve the park,” said Kawakami.

Kawakami said improvements include ADA parking stalls, a playground, new ADA walkways, a pavilion with tables and benches, repainting of the basketball court, a bike rack and seating throughout the park.

“The park improvements represent the vision of these youth, the input of the neighborhood residents, and collaboration with our administration,” said Mayor Kawakami. “This is an achievement of neighbors and families, nonprofits and community coalitions, faith-based groups, and government all working together.”

He said this turned out to be a $750,000 project and was administered through a Community Development Block Grant by the County of Kaua‘i Housing Agency.

Construction began in Jan. 2022 and was completed in Aug. 2022. For more information head to the County of Kauai’s website.