LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Out in the wild, there are only five akikiki — a species of native Hawaiian honeycreeper — left, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Justin Hite, the field supervisor for the Kauai Forest Bird Recovery Project, has said attempts at saving the birds could have some negative impacts.

“We have suspended any attempts at bringing the last five of these birds into safety, as they are molting currently and capturing them is too stressful and would likely lead to their demise,” said Hite.

The birds are facing threats of avian malaria.

While rescuing the last five akikiki may be difficult, crews have successfully collected unhatched eggs from nests in the wild; and most of the collected eggs have hatched.

The rescued chicks have been taken to bird conservation centers, located on Kauai and Maui, that are managed by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

An undated photo of a worker transporting eggs of the endangered native Hawaiian akikiki in Hawaii. (Graham Talaber via DLNR)

The chicks have joined other akikiki being raised under the wing of the conservation centers until there are no threats of avian malaria in the wild.

According to David Smith, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife administrator, there are three species of honeycreepers that are on the verge of extinction.

“Literally, some of these species like akikiki and akekee on Kauai and kiwikiu on Maui could go extinct within months,” said Smith. “They’re just falling out of the sky.”

Smith cited increasing temperatures causing mosquitoes to move further up the mountains, bringing avian malaria with them.

An undated photo of the endangered native Hawaiian akikiki in Hawaii. (Graham Talaber via DLNR)

A project is proposed to begin on Kauai in fall 2023, following regulatory approvals and an environmental assessment.

This project is proposed to implement incompatible insect technique, which would release male mosquitoes that have a strain of naturally occurring bacteria that differs from the strain in the female mosquitoes.

The difference in the bacteria would make the females unable to produce viable offspring and eggs, and Smith said suppressing mosquitoes would have more positive effects than negative.

According to Smith, IIT has been used for more than 50 years to reduce populations of mosquitos that caused diseases in humans.

Others are opposed to the use of IIT and are seeking a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to stop what Smith called “the first wide-scale conservation use of IIT.”

A hearing on the injunction and TRO will be held in Oahu Circuit Court on July 21.