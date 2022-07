LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department reported a man barricaded alone in an apartment at Sun Village Condos in Lihue early Friday morning.

Kauai police responded to the incident at around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, July 8.

According to KPD, officers have established a perimeter. KPD’s Special Services Team and crisis negotiators are also on the scene.

The department advises residents and visitors to avoid the area.

Kauai police are investigating.