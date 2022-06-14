HONOLULU (KHON2)– If you plan on travelling to Kauai, be sure to arrive early as new equipment may cause longer lines at security.



TSA announced today that it has begun installing four state-of-the-art, computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners in the security checkpoint at Lihue Airport.



These scanners will be used to screen luggage passing through security checkpoints. Allowing a better view of carry-on contents, ultimately reducing the number of bag checks.



Since CT scanners are slightly smaller than traditional x-ray units, TSA asks passengers to not force larger items into the machine, but instead to ask for assistance.



In addition to the CT scanners TSA recently installed Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) at LIH. These units are able to confirm the validity of photo identification and flight information in real-time. CAT units are designed to identify fraudulent documents and those that have been tampered with.



“The introduction of these new technologies at LIH will raise the bar for security operations and improve the customer travel experience. For passengers departing LIH, please listen to the directions given by TSA officers since this will speed your trip through the security checkpoint,” said TSA acting Federal Security Director for Hawaii Scot Thaxton. “TSA remains committed to providing the highest level of security with the greatest efficiency. Both of these technologies help to make this happen.”



During the installation, travelers should plan to arrive at Lihue airport more than two hours before their flight departure due to a high volume of passengers and labor installation.



During the summer months, TSA anticipates a sustained high number of travelers departing LIH. Travelers can expect that security checkpoints at LIH will be extremely busy from 10:00 AM to about 2:00 PM. The busiest days to travel are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.



Travel advice:

– Listen for guidance from TSA officers. Some people may not have traveled recently, so it is important to listen to the direction provided in the security checkpoint.



– Empty your pockets prior to arriving in the checkpoint.



– Follow the rule for traveling with liquids.



– Pack smart.



– Enroll in TSA PreCheck®.



– Give yourself plenty of time at the airport.