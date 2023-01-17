HONOLULU (KHON2) – Starting Tuesday Jan. 17, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Kauai announced adding more appointment times and adjusting walk-in hours.

Kauai officials are now asking the public to expect longer wait times due to adjusting when they accept the last walk-ins.

“To provide a better customer experience by providing timely service, we are adding more appointment times to the DMV’s normal schedule and taking in walk-in customers until 2 p.m. starting today, Jan. 17,” said Reiko Matsuyama, Finance Director. “For anyone who must come as a walk-in customer, please expect a longer wait time and know that our representatives are doing their best to help everyone. Effective Tuesday, the DMV will not take walk-ins past 2 p.m.”

According to Matsuyama, customers with scheduled appointments can check in with their office up to 15 minutes before their appointment time.

He also said for those who run more than five minutes late, their appointment will be canceled. In the event this happens you should go to the walk-in customer line.

Unfortunately, walk-in customers are seen as time permits. The Kauai DMV said there isn’t a guarantee for same-day service.

The Kauai DMV is open Monday through Friday, except for state and federal holidays.

Don’t forget about their Kupuna Hour for customers 65 and older which is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. You do not need an appointment for Kupuna Hour.

For more information or to book an appointment head to the Kauai DMV’s website.