HONOLULU (KHON2) — A district contract security manager for Allied Universal is calling for patience at Lihue Airport following recent arrests of travelers causing disturbances. He’s also shining a light on the dedicated airport law enforcement team that continue to be professional while working under unfavorable conditions.

“The men and women of the airport security and police detail are tasked with first showing restraint and aloha. Sometimes that is put to the test,” said Charlie Iona.

“There is a threshold that once it is crossed, then action must be taken,” he continued. “They do take a lot, but many have gone through extensive training that you normally don’t experience especially in the security industry.“

Iona said sometimes they do run into problems with travelers being impatient, then one thing leads to another. When it gets out of hand and they become aggressive, usually an arrest will occur. According to Kauai Police Department, two arrests were made in late July for disorderly conduct.

On July 29, a 37-year-old Kaneohe resident was arrested after he was accused of yelling profanities and racial slurs toward an airline employee. An airport police officer escorted the passenger from the plane as he continued to yell and scream at everyone in the vicinity, causing a disturbance. Police said he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. His total bail for both charges was $2,000.

On July 31, a 58-year-old male resident of Miami Beach, Florida, was also arrested for disorderly conduct after police said he was “recklessly creating a risk of alarming members of the public by engaging in violent or tumultuous behavior.” The traveler was charged with disorderly conduct, and bail was set at $50.

Though Iona would like to see more improvements at the airport, he said it’s all about the footprint of where it’s located.

“When you have only so much area to work with, that plays a role on what can and cannot be done,” he explained. “A more open environment leads to better temperament in my opinion.”

Just like on the other islands, Lihue Airport has seen its share of long lines getting through the checkpoint, as well as no parking.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Hawaii Department of Transportation sent out an advisory that morning about the full parking lot, saying the best course was to be dropped off.

DOT said the problems weren’t Turo-related, just “a busy day.”

Long lines seen at Lihue Airport on Aug. 1, 2022.

According to Iona, this type of activity goes up and down based on the number of flights departing Lihue Airport.

“Unlike some mainland airports, all travelers are routed through a checkpoint that is controlled by TSA and from there they make their way to the gates,” he said. “With the increase in flights and the larger aircrafts being used, that will determine the number of travelers we expect to see at the airport at any given time.”

A MESSAGE TO VISITORS

Iona would like to thank tourists for visiting and hopes they had a wonderful experience. He also asks that they be patient in crowded situations.

“Eventually you will get to your destination, and like anything else, there are steps to take and one of it being going through the TSA checkpoints whether it’s busy or not,” said Iona. “Paying to have TSA PreCheck, if you are a frequent traveler, helps the wait time because you are expressed through a PreCheck line that normally does not have a crowd.”