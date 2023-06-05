HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time outside of Oahu, the islands have detected more coconut rhinoceros beetles, a pest that threatens palm trees.

According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, two coconut rhinoceros beetles were found near Līhu‘e Airport.

The first CRB was found on May 31 live inside one of the department’s traps near the green waste transfer station close to the airport. On June 2, a dead CRB was found in another trap nearby.

According to the HDOA, CRB is a serious pest of palm trees, primarily coconut palms, as the adult beetles bore into the crowns of the palms to feed on the tree’s sap.