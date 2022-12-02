HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six people were rescued on Thursday, Dec. 2 in Kauai, according to county officials.

According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.

One swimmer was a visitor from Vancouver, Washington and the other, a Waialua resident.

Hanalei fire station teams, Ocean Safety Bureau North Roving Ski Patrol and a local surfer with a rescue tube responded to the incident.

First responders arrived at the scene at around 11:35 a.m. to 12-foot surf at Anini Beach.

One snorkeler was located by patrol and the other was located around a 1/3 mile offshore outside of the large surf.

According to officials, both snorkelers declined medical treatment.

The scene was cleared at around 12:20 p.m.

“Six individuals rescued on Thursday are fortunate to be alive.” Fire Chief, Michael Gibson

A second rescue was conducted at Queens Bath involving four visitors from Texas, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Florida.

First responders were dispatched to search for the four swimmers shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Personnel with the Hanalei fire station, Rescue 3, Air 1, and American Medical Response responded to the incident.

First responders arrived to large surf again and the visitors sheltering against the cliff by Queens Bath.

One person had a minor leg injury and the other suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The individuals were later escorted to safety where they declined medical treatment, first responders reported.

The individual with more severe injuries was extracted by a helicopter to medics and was then transferred to Wilcox Medical Center.

This scene was cleared around 2:50 p.m.

According to Kauai officials, Queens Bath has been closed through the winter for the publics safety.