HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, state executives and dignitaries gathered together for the groundbreaking ceremony of the $55.7 million project to give the Wailua River Bridge a new makeover.

Officials said that the repair project begins in July and should wrap by the end of 2024.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the funds include $44.6 million coming from the federal government and $11.17 million from the state.

Repairs will include reinforced concrete piles to replace the wooden piles in place. This will allow a better stand to heavy rains and flooding.

To offer support to the existing superstructure, a new pier will also be constructed.