HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department are investigating a fire that fully engulfed a structure at the Kauai’s Hindu Monastery on Thursday.

Fire officials said they responded to the fire on Kaholalele Road at around 8 p.m. They were able to quickly knock down the flames with water and assisted in shutting off the building’s utilities.

The scene was cleared by firefighters at around 10:30 p.m. and $340,000 of damage to the structure and contents was reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.