POIPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i said first responders conducted an ocean rescue involving three California visitors in Po’ipu on Thursday.

The county, Koloa Fire station and the Ocean Safety Bureau South Roving Ski Patrol arrived at Acid Drops at around 1 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the county, first responders discovered three individuals on flotation devices fronting an area commonly known as Baby Beach.

The reports said the individuals were caught in a current at a surf spot called Acid Drops and drifted about half a mile towards Baby Beach.

OSB personnel on jet skis shuttled the visitors back to shore, fronting Acid Drops, near Lawa’i Beach, according to the county. The rescue ended at 1:10 pm.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information on Kaua’i ocean conditions and safety, click here.