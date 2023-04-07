KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua‘i Fire Department worked to battle a fire in Kōloa on Puni Road Thursday evening, April 6.

KFD said they received a report that a structure was on fire at around 8:15 p.m.

According to KFD, personnel from the Kōloa and the Kalāheo fire stations, Rescue 3 personnel, the Fire Prevention Bureau, American Red Cross, American Medical Response, personnel with Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative and the on-duty Battalion Chief all responded to the incident.

KFD said that according to the fire’s preliminary report, fire personnel said that when they arrived, they discovered a one-story residential building fully ablaze.

They were able to confirm that all occupants were outside of the structure by the time Kōloa fire station personnel — who were first on the scene — had arrived.

Once personnel from the Kalāheo fire station joined Kōloa fire personnel, they were able to quickly “knock down” the fire and extinguish it. KFD said the scene was fully cleared by approximately 10:20 p.m.

A photo shows the residential building that was ablaze on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Kōloa, Hawai’i. (Photo/Kaua’i Fire Department)

After the fire was extinguished, personnel from KIUC turned off the power to the building in order to allow KFD Fire Prevention investigators to take over and begin conducting their investigation of the fire’s cause(s).

KFD said that damages to the structure are estimated to be at $400,000.

There were no injuries reported. But, volunteers from the American Red Cross were called in to assist the three individuals who were displaced by the fire.