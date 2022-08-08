HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Kauai Police Department, a 28-year-old male visitor died Saturday morning after being pulled from waters off Wainiha Bay.

KPD identified the man as Bakir Shelesh of Glendale, Arizona. Shelesh was bodyboarding Friday evening, and at 5:30 p.m., first responders were called to Wainiha Bay for a swimmer in distress.

According to their preliminary report, Shelesh was bodyboarding, however, lost his board and was swept out into deeper water.

Kaua‘i Fire Department, Rescue 3 personnel from Līhue and ocean safety officers responded to the scene. Ocean safety officers found Shelesh face down in the water and brought him to shore.

Ocean safety immediately began CPR until AMR medics arrived and took over their advanced resuscitation efforts. AMR medics continued their efforts while transporting Shelesh to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital.

According to KPD Shelesh briefly regained a pulse but needed more treatment. He was then transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition. Shelesh later died early Saturday morning.

KPD said an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death. At this time they do not suspect foul play.