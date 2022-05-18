Kauai News

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
71°
Waipahu
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Newsletter Sign-Up
Black History Month
Automotive News
Top Stories
Man, 46, charged with alcohol theft in Honolulu
Video
Former OHA chair Colette Machado passes away
Video
Trade winds with mostly dry conditions for the islands
Video
High expectations for HPD’s new leader
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
Hawaii’s Amy Atwell scores first career WNBA points
Top Stories
Hawaii baseball loses nonconference finale to Cal …
Hilo’s Maui Ahuna enters NCAA transfer portal
Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan eliminated in NCAA Tournament
Kahuku football to play St. John Bosco in September
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Locations Hawaii – Sunday, May 22 Open Houses
Video
Top Stories
Conserving Water with the Board of Water Supply
Video
Top Stories
The sweet danger of sugar
Video
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Video
Farmer’s Market Find with Waimanalo Country Farms
Video
Local Teens speak against the Vaping Epidemic
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
The Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony …
Video
Top Stories
Hawaii Residents Save Thousands by Enrolling in Health …
Video
Blue Planet Foundation’s Empowered Receives 2022 …
Video
doTERRA Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fulfillment …
Video
Coralie Chun Matayoshi Explains The Effects of Sea …
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Kauai News
Free Bus Service for Kauai’s Tropic Care
Top Kauai News Headlines
Trending Stories
Former OHA chair Colette Machado passes away
Honolulu is a great city for sushi lovers: Here’s …
Kapiolani murder suspect makes 1st court appearance
Hawaii suspect surrenders to FBI for Vegas murder
Underrated hiking trails to check out on Oahu