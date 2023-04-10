Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kauai Visitors Center offers unique experiences including specialty made coffee blends.

Kauai Coffee grows seven different varieties of coffee, some of which can be found only at the Kauai Visitors Center.

“We have blends at the center like our Kauai Blue Mountain, Polihale Sunset, Acaia Medium Roast, Mundo Novo and more,” says Fred Cowell, General Manager of Kauai Coffee.

Kauai Coffee composts all of the green waste and the cherry pulp, which is the fruit around the coffee bean or seed that gets removed during processing. They produce about 4 million pounds of compost each year, and it all goes back to the soil to add nutrients, naturally.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674