Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help Living808 viewers kick start their week on a good note with delicious coffee.

This week’s featured flavor is Mundo Novo, a medium bodied coffee with a crisp, woody, bold flavor and nutty underontes.

Mundo Novo is a cross between Brazilian bourbon, and the typica varietal, which can be traced back to Ethiopia. Mundo Novo was discovered in 1943 and is wildly grown throughout South America, and can now be found in Kauai.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674