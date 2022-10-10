Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help Living808 viewers kick start their week on a good note with delicious coffee.
This week’s featured flavor is Hawaiian Pumpkin Pie, a medium bodied coffee with a smooth, delicious flavor and amazing aroma of warm spices and subtle sweetness of pumpkin pie.
Hawaiian Pumpkin Pie is a medium blend coffee with notes of cinnamon, caramel, and pecan. This coffee pairs perfectly with your favorite seasonal baked goods and rings in all things falls.
Kauai Coffee Company:
Website: www.kauaicoffee.com
Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:
870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674