Honolulu (KHON2) – This month’s flavor is only available at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center in Kalaheo, Kauai, or online at Kauaicoffee.com.

Known as the flavor that put Kona “on the map,” Typica is a sweet-toned delicately complex flavor, influenced by lingering hints of sweet berry.

“We have about 290 acres on our farm. Kona Typica is one of our most popular flavors because of its sweetness and most people like its medium roasted,” says Fred Cowell, General Manager at Kauai Coffee Company.

Cowell says, “The visitor center has many guests a day. We offer fram tours, tastings and self-guided tours so that guests can get familiar with our coffee and what makes us unique.”

Those looking to learn more about Kauai Coffee Company and its many flavors can do so via their official website or the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center.

Kauai Coffee Company Website:

www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 96741