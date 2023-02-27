This week’s Kauai Coffee flavor on the Living808 set is Vanilla Macadamia Nut coffee! It is a 100% Hawaiian ground coffee, featuring a smooth, delicious flavor and amazing aroma. With all-natural flavoring, the vanilla macadamia nut blend is rich and sweet, with a hint of nuttiness. Kauai Coffee combined our long-time favorite vanilla beans with toasted macadamia nuts and 100% Hawaiian coffee beans for an authentic taste of Hawaii.

It sustainably certified with Fair Trade USA, and Rainforest Alliance. This means when you drink 100% Kauai Coffee, you are choosing coffee that’s better for our ‘aina, our people, and our planet. Grab this flavor at your nearest grocery store throughout Hawaii, at the Kauai Coffee visitor center on Kauai, and online at kauaicoffee.com.