Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help Living808 viewers kick start their week on a good note with delicious coffee.

This week’s featured flavor is their most popular flavor the Medium Grind blue bag.

Their Medium Roast coffee delivers a bright aroma with light floral notes, making it the perfect cup of coffee to drink, day or night.

This 100% Hawaiian Coffee is available in groceries stores throughout Hawaii and also available in a larger size at Costco.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674