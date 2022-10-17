If you are looking for a convenient coffeemaking alternative, or only need to make one cup of coffee at a time, Kauai Coffee has single serve pods. Their pods are compatible with all Keurig/single serve brewers, and have an open mesh filter that uses 35% less plastic making them smarter for the environment.

This one is medium roast, has a bright aroma and light floral notes. It is smooth and delicious!

Available in grocery stores throughout Hawaii, at their visitor center and online at kauaicoffee.com.