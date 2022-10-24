Every month on Living808 we invite the General Manager of Kauai Coffee Company, Fred Cowell on the show to introduce the Kauai Coffee flavor of the month and to discuss vertical integration and quality efforts on sight.

The flavor of the month is the ‘Estate Reserve Blue Mountain Dark Roast’. A unique, well-balanced coffee with a malty flavor and fruity notes. The ultimate expression of Island coffee – smooth, mild, and subtle with a pleasantly bright aftertaste. THIS IS ONLY AVAILABLE at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center in Kalaheo, Kauai, or online at Kauaicoffee.com but you can also check out some of the other coffees in grocery stores throughout the State.